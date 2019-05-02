See photos: Kartik Aaryan hides his face as he visits Sara Ali Khan's house

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are rumoured to be dating each other. They are also doing an Imtiaz Ali film together, which is the sequel to Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Kartik Aaryan snapped by the paparazzi. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Kartik Aaryan, who has got his hands full with meaty projects, was spotted outside Sara Ali Khan's residence building on Wednesday, May 1. When the actor learned that the paparazzi was around, he covered his face with the black hoodie he had worn. Kartik has got away with his facial fuzz, which apparently is the look of Love Aaj Kal 2.

However, Kartik Aaryan's visit to the same building as Sara Ali Khan has raised many eyebrows. Well, we aren't sure who Kartik paid a visit to, but the grapevine buzz is that he met his co-star Sara Ali Khan. Rumours of the two dating each other started surfacing after Sara Ali Khan confessed that she has a major crush on Aaryan. She made this confession on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6.

Post this, they were introduced to each other by Ranveer Singh at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. The actors are now doing a film together, which is a sequel to the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal that featured Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The sequel is also helmed by the original filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali.

The film began its schedule from New Delhi and ever since the actors started shooting for their parts, photos and videos have been leaked from the sets. Sara wrapped up her schedule before Kartik and a party was thrown by the team to celebrate its completion. Those videos too were an instant hit on social media.

Kartik later moved to Udaipur for its next schedule, which has been wrapped up now.

