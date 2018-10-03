Photos: Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt party with their B-town friends

bollywood

The party at Sanjay Dutt's house was attended by Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sukhbir to name a few!

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Sonu Nigam were among the guests at a party hosted by Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt at their Pali Hill home. Looks like the Dutts are bonding with a new set of B-Town pals.

Check out some pictures shared by Manish Malhotra, on Instagram, from the party:

View this post on Instagram #aboutlastnight A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onSep 29, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Torbaaz and Kalank for which he is shooting simultaneously. He will also be seen in period drama Panipat, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and YRF's Shamshera.

The historical period drama Torbaaz features Sanjay Dutt as an army officer. The actor shot for the film in adverse weather conditions to make it look authentic.

While Shamshera will see the actor as the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

