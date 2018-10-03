Photos: Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt party with their B-town friends
The party at Sanjay Dutt's house was attended by Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sukhbir to name a few!
Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Sonu Nigam were among the guests at a party hosted by Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt at their Pali Hill home. Looks like the Dutts are bonding with a new set of B-Town pals.
Check out some pictures shared by Manish Malhotra, on Instagram, from the party:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Torbaaz and Kalank for which he is shooting simultaneously. He will also be seen in period drama Panipat, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and YRF's Shamshera.
The historical period drama Torbaaz features Sanjay Dutt as an army officer. The actor shot for the film in adverse weather conditions to make it look authentic.
While Shamshera will see the actor as the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Also Read: When Maanayata Dutt met MS Dhoni, it was friendship galore!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata's photos are too hot to handle