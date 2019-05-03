Photos: Sara Ali Khan reveals hidden talent, creates super cool graffiti

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is known for speaking her mind. This time, the actress took to creating graffiti art with an inspirational message for women

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Sara Ali Khan has revealed an unknown talent about hers to the world through her latest Instagram post. The actress has collaborated with a sports brand and created a graffiti art that has an inspiring message for women. The message reads: "Strong Is The New Pretty, Fierce Is The New Fab."

Dressed in a sports hoodie and shorts with a cap and white sneakers, Sara Ali Khan stands against the graffiti art wall and posed for the camera. She took to her Instagram account and wrote: "Woke up inspired and created something really cool with my new partner in crime @pumaindia #DoYou [sic]"

The graffiti also has a woman posing fiercely in between the words. More power to Sara!

Talking about Sara Ali Khan's professional achievements, she made her debut with Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, she was seen in Simmba with Ranveer Singh and is currently shooting for the sequel of her father's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009) with Kartik Aaryan.

On the other hand, she has also bagged Coolie No.1's remake with Varun Dhawan, which is being helmed by David Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan made her Instagram debut in 2018 and won 'Rising Star Award' for growing her fan base on the community significantly through the year.

"Instagram is a platform that allows me to be myself and to stay connected with audiences in the most direct and organic way. Not to mention it also allows me to salivate over great food, look at interesting and new places to travel to and of course stalk people," Sara said.

