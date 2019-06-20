Piyush Ambhore: Snorting sequence in a video not new. Kabir Singh is a prime example

bollywood

Despite nod for TV, The Voice contestant Piyush Ambhore's track pulled down from YouTube due to 'objectionable content'

Even as filmmakers and artistes hail the freedom of expression that online platforms offer owing to its censorship- free stance, The Voice (2015) contestant and singer Piyush Ambhore had an unexpected run-in with You- Tube.

Three days after its release last week, the video of his debut single, Tujhe Jaana Hai Toh Jaa, was pulled down from the streaming platform owing to its "objectionable content". Ambhore says the bone of contention was a scene that sees the protagonist indulging in substance abuse. "It's not the first time that a video has a snorting sequence," retorts the singer, pointing out how similar scenes have remained unscathed in the past.

"A recent example is Kabir Singh. Udta Punjab [2016] and Dev.D [2009] have also depicted similar stuff. This is my first single and it is disheartening to get such a treatment." The number, Ambhore claims, had been given a clean chit by the Central Board of Film Certification for airing on television.

"The officials at Zee Music were shocked [at the development] as the video had got a UA certificate from the Censor Board. The label had got the CBFC nod as it was planning to air the song on TV channels. When they questioned YouTube India, all they got was lame excuses."

However, he is thankful to the label for its unflinching support to his first creation. "They sent the video back to the editing table. Now, the objectionable portions have been blurred, and we have put up a disclaimer as well. We re-released the video three days ago."

