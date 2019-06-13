Kabir Singh Kaise Hua song: Shahid-Kiara's chemistry portrays love and affection
The makers of Kabir Singh have dropped yet another soothing love track from their album, titled, Kaise Hua. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani
The makers of Kabir Singh have released a fresh song from their film, titled, Kaise Hua, picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The song portrays love and affection and also shows the initial days of falling in love.
Take a look at the Kaise Hua song here:
Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience in Kabir Singh. While Shahid plays a self-destructive alcoholic, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. Recreating the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy that sees its protagonist become aggressive and an alcoholic after a failed romance, Kapoor finds himself battling the same questions on chauvinism that plagued the original film.
In an interview with mid-day, Shahid asked, "Isn't it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic?" Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on June 21, 2019.
Also Read: Shahid Kapoor shares new dialogue promo of Kabir Singh
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Decoding Disha Patani's Instagram: She is the perfect combination of cute and hot
- See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'age-defying' yoga poses shut down trolls
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Saaho Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual treat
- Shahid Kapoor on son Zain: He's so good looking, I'm fanboying him all day
- Celeb spotting: Meezan, Sharmin Segal, Tara Sutaria, Neeru Bajwa clicked
- Disha Patani birthday: These videos prove why she is the ultimate fitness queen
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road: Wrote film keeping myself in mind
- Ayushmann Khurrana: Mainstream is an abused word
- Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Shahid Kapoor massive transformation for Kabir Singh