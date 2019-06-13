Kabir Singh Kaise Hua song: Shahid-Kiara's chemistry portrays love and affection

music

The makers of Kabir Singh have dropped yet another soothing love track from their album, titled, Kaise Hua. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The makers of Kabir Singh have released a fresh song from their film, titled, Kaise Hua, picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The song portrays love and affection and also shows the initial days of falling in love.

Take a look at the Kaise Hua song here:

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience in Kabir Singh. While Shahid plays a self-destructive alcoholic, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. Recreating the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy that sees its protagonist become aggressive and an alcoholic after a failed romance, Kapoor finds himself battling the same questions on chauvinism that plagued the original film.

In an interview with mid-day, Shahid asked, "Isn't it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic?" Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on June 21, 2019.

