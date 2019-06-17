Kabir Singh's Tera Ban Jaunga song is a soul-stirring track
Tera Ban Jaunga song from Kabir Singh traces the path of love Kabir and Preeti walked to stay together. The lyrics of the melody communicate the message that people in love have to make sacrifices and walk a rough path
Looks like the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh want to constantly surprise the audience with song after melodious song from the movie. After taking fans on a musical journey with the songs Mere Sohneya and Bekhayali, another soulful song, Tera Ban Jaunga, from the same flick was released on Monday, June 17.
The song traces the path of love Kabir and Preeti walk to stay together. The lyrics of the song communicate the message that people in love have to make sacrifices and walk a rough path. The soulful song gives an insight into the initial journey of the lead pair, especially highlighting the duration when Kabir reaches the end of his educational journey, leading to separation of the couple.
Watch the video of Tera Ban Jaunga:
Sharing the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "To the beginnings of the ever after #TeraBanJaunga, out now!" The romantic track is penned by Kumaar and has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva.
To the beginnings of the ever after #TeraBanJaunga, out now! https://t.co/oE0zwIb9FE@Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeep @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @dop_santha @nirajkothari @TulsikumarTK @AkhilNasha @kumaarofficial @TSeries @KabirSinghMovie @Cine1Studios— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 17, 2019
Other than Tera Ban Jaunga, makers have also dropped songs Kaise Hua, Mere Sohneya, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, and Bekhayali from the forthcoming film. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. While the Padmaavat star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, essays the role of his ladylove Preeti.
The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of Kabir Singh dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look. The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21.
