Please help me find a single woman

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am 50 years old, single, and also a virgin. I don’t have any girlfriends. Do you know the names and addresses of genuine well-mannered middle class educated women in the age group of 50? They should be single, preferably. I could not settle in life due to some personal and career issues. — Sidhartha G

I’m not sure what you think this column is for, but it certainly isn’t a marriage bureau. I can offer you advice on dating or managing a relationship but have no list of single men or women I can share. You may have had valid reasons for not settling down, of course, but looking for names and addresses of potential partners from a newspaper isn’t the ideal way to arrive at a solution. There are options available online as well as offline, that now allow you to look for proposals from people interested in settling down, and the chances of 50-year-olds looking for someone are high. Speak to family and friends too. Also, I would suggest you tell them that the partner you seek should definitely be single, as opposed to it being merely ‘preferable.’

My boyfriend and I have been together for two years now, and I recently found out that he has been cheating on me through our entire relationship. I confronted him with this, and he didn’t deny it because I had proof. He now wants me to give him another chance, but I don’t know how I can.

That really is entirely up to you. If someone has been cheating on you from the beginning of your relationship, it reveals a lack of respect for you. You can choose to save this, of course, and forgive him if you think he will change. I suggest you put yourself first though and do what you think is best for you instead of putting your relationship before everything else. The decision is yours.

