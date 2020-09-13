Poonam Pandey on her marriage with Sam Bombay: Had a private wedding considering COVID-19 situation

Poonam Pandey has tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay and the couple couldn't be more excited about it. The couple got engaged on July 23 and had announced the engagement on social media along with a picture of them flaunting their rings.

Now, the actress has revealed how she met her future partner and the road ahead. Speaking to The Times of India, she said, "Amidst the ongoing pandemic and given the sad reports that we read on a daily basis, we decided to spread some joy. The wedding was a private ceremony at our home in Bandra, attended by family and select close friends who danced with us and blessed us. It wasn't. Sam and I are the most notorious couple! The wedding had to be private considering the COVID-19 situation," she said.

Talking about her future plans, she said, "We are enjoying the honeymoon in our house as of now. But later, we plan to go to LA".

Poonam also revealed that she met Sam during the shoot of a project and started living in together around two years ago. "I have known Sam for three years now and we have been living together for two years. I met him while shooting for a project. We couldn't ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since. I'll need three months to list everything that made me fall in love with him. Of course, I'm gonna brag about my husband being the smartest on the planet according to me. Jokes apart, we are very similar in many ways. He is my best friend and the amazing part is that we're so thick that we can read each other's mind", she said.

Recently, Poonam Pandey shared a couple of photos from her wedding to Sam, and she looks absolutely fabulous in her bridal getup! Sharing the photo, Pandey wrote, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."

Poonam Pandey looks glorious in a dark embellished lehenga and her statement jewellery and 'kaleerein' just makes her whole look pop! Sam Bombay, too, looks dashing in his embellished sherwani.

Sam shared a photo of him celebrating his nuptials with wifey Poonam. The pair does look super excited to be 'Mr and Mrs Bombay'!

And here's a lovely portrait of the newlyweds! "The beginning of forever," Sam captioned this photo.

On the work front, Poonam Pandey worked in the 2018 film called The Journey of Karma. And in the same year, the actress announced that she had been approached for the Protima Bedi biopic.

