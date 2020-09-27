Poonam Pandey: Sam Bombay and I are back together

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay announced their engagement on social media in July and the couple tied the knot on September 11 and had taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share this news with their fans.

However, on September 22, Sam Bombay was arrested for allegedly molesting and assaulting Pandey and granted conditional bail by a trial court on September 23. Bombay was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and has been directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

Pandey had even spoken in an interview that she had decided to end her marriage with Bombay. But now, the couple has spoken to Times of India and stated that they are back together, trying to iron out things, and how the matter got blown out of proportion. Pandey said, "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out."

Bombay added, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say," and Pandey added, "We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?"

The actress was also asked about his alleged participation in Bigg Boss 14, to which she replied, "No way. I am not going to Bigg Boss 14. I am too small for the Bigg Boss show."

