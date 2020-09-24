Poonam Pandey: I have decided to end our marriage, it's about time I moved on

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay announced their engagement on social media in July and the couple tied the knot on September 11. The couple had taken to their Instagram accounts to share their wedding pictures as well with their fans.

On September 22, Bombay was arrested for allegedly molesting and assaulting Pandey and granted conditional bail by a trial court on September 23. Bombay was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and has been directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

In an interview with Times of India, Poonam Pandey has now talked about the abusive relationship, and why she has decided to end her marriage with Sam Bombay. She also feels it's time for her to move on. She said, "Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed."

She added, "He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him." Pandey also revealed that she was in an abusive relationship with Bombay and where his anger stemmed from.

She stated, "I have been in hospitals on several occasions through the course of our courtship. I put up with the abusive relationship, because I believed that we loved each other. I always painted a rosy picture projecting us as a perfect couple. His anger stemmed from his possessiveness and insecurity. On good days, we were an amazing couple, but when things got ugly, I wouldn't wish what I went through even on my enemy."

She also said she doesn't plan to go back to him and it's time she moved on. She spoke, "This time, I don't plan to go back to him. I don't think it's a smart idea to return to a person who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It's about time I moved on."

