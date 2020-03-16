Poorvi Koutish bags one of 99 songs!

Securing the second place in the sixth edition of the singing reality show Indian Idol encouraged Poorvi Koutish to shift base to Mumbai to pursue her music ambitions.

"I had a knack for Broadway musical singing, but there were few courses available on the subject [in the city]. That's when I learnt of [AR] Rahman sir's college, and enrolled in it," says the singer, who has rendered the track Jwalamukhi, in the maestro's upcoming production, 99 Songs.

"It speaks of the frustration and pain that the character has endured over a long time, and [the fact] that no one can understand what she goes through. The lyrics are entirely aligned with the film's storyline. I wouldn't be able to define the genre as one that is either Hindustani or contemporary. It is one of its kind."

It was at the college's annual showcase that Rahman spotted Koutish as she performed a "Broadway meets opera act". Ever since, she has been dubbing for the veteran in a spate of projects.

A stint as music producer gave her wings to explore her style of music, and the chance to apply the education she had received in a studio setting. On her plate is her upcoming EP that will also see her as producer. "It will have [songs in] different languages, including Punjabi."

Koutish also promises more offerings in Bollywood.

