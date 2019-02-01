Pop-ups to catch this weekend: Flavours from Goa on a plate in Lower Parel

food

This Sunday, experience a weekend getaway in Goa through your senses right here in Mumbai

Tenderloin Assado

This Sunday, experience a weekend getaway in Goa through your senses right here in Mumbai. Dive into a spread that is a homage to the sea-lining state's history and culture, and relish dishes prepared by chef Gracian De Souza who enlivened our taste buds at another pop-up last year at a Colaba eatery.



Gambas a la guilho

The first of a series of specialised meals featuring chefs from India and abroad, The Susegado — Goan and Portuguese brunch at Thirsty City 127 promises a burst of flavours and a teaser of the very many heirloom recipes that De Souza has tucked up his sleeves. This will include traditional preparations like pork vindaloo as well as lesser known dishes such as chicken cabidela, tenderloin assado and arroz de marisco.



Gracian De Souza

Speaking about what one can look forward to at the pop-up, De Souza tell us, "For the traditional Goan and Portuguese dishes, a lot of the key ingredients, like the chourico and the todi vinegar, have been sourced from Goa. Dishes like the pork vindaloo will be served family-style and it will also include a few modern plates."

ON February 3, 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Todi Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 9136942030

COST Rs 1,800 (without alcohol), Rs 2,500 (with alcohol)

