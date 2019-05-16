Pragya Singh Thakur calls Nathuram Godse 'patriot'

national

Pragya Thakur said this in response to a question over actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan's remarks that free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", a reference to Nathuram Godse

BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday kicked up a row as she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a "patriot". The Madhya Pradesh BJP, however, distanced itself from her statement saying it did not agree with her as Mahatma

Gandhi's killer cannot be a patriot. Talking to a news channel here, Thakur said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."

Pragya Singh was in Agar Malwa for a road-show for Mahendra Solanki, BJP candidate from Dewas Lok Sabha seat. Netizens on the social media platform reacted to Pragya Singh Thakur statement where she called Nathuram Godse a patriot.

#SadhviPragya wrong to call #Godse a desh bhakt. He was a murderer, plain & simple. Not a terrorist as the daft @ikamalhaasan claimed nor a desh bhakt as Sadhvi foolishly claims — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) May 16, 2019

Godse a desh-bhakt says Pragya Thakur, a candidate chosen by BJP to represent the great city of Bhopal. We jump around with outrage when a Pitroda/Aiyar speak loosely , but isn’t this remark of someone who hopes to be in LS an absolute shocker? à¤¹à¥à¤à¤ à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¬à¤à¤¼à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ Nathuram! — Citizen/à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤/Dost Rajdeep (@sardesairajdeep) May 16, 2019

So as now #SadhviPragya is praising #Godse as a patriotic which means in next 5 years we will see godse as a hero in books and #MahatmaGandhi as a terrorist. So this is what our next generation is going to read and learn. Great #Shameless — Puneet sharma (@PuneetRadhika) May 16, 2019

Pragya the Nathuram Godse Bhakt fought on BJP ticket. Modi & Shah selected #sadhvipragya.

Anyone who supports Terrorist Godse does not deserve a place in Gandhiji’s India.



pic.twitter.com/QpRLOwqYHI#GandhiVsGodse — Dr Luttapi (@Mayavi101) May 16, 2019

We live in a time where terror accused #PragyaSinghThakur gets away with insulting martyr Hemant Karkare & calling #NathuramGodse a Deshbhakt, but a common man gets arrested for expressing his opinion about her on social media.

https://t.co/CoI5dWPXom — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 16, 2019

Only a terror accused like BJP's Pragya Thakur can call a terrorist a "patriot".



Shame on you @BJP4India.

You shame India's history. pic.twitter.com/98Uc3tUFBD — preetinaayak (@preetinaayak) May 16, 2019

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said in a statement."We completely disagree with her statement with regard to Mahatma Gandhi. We strongly condemn this statement. The party will seek clarification from her as to why she gave this. It would be proper for her to seek and tender a public apology for her objectionable statement."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies