Published: May 16, 2019, 17:24 IST | mid-day online desk

Pragya Thakur said this in response to a question over actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan's remarks that free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", a reference to Nathuram Godse

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Nathuram Godse 'patriot'
Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday kicked up a row as she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a "patriot". The Madhya Pradesh BJP, however, distanced itself from her statement saying it did not agree with her as Mahatma
Gandhi's killer cannot be a patriot. Talking to a news channel here, Thakur said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."

Pragya Thakur said this in response to a question over actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan's remarks that free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", a reference to Nathuram Godse. Pragya Singh was in Agar Malwa for a road-show for Mahendra Solanki, BJP candidate from Dewas Lok Sabha seat. Netizens on the social media platform reacted to Pragya Singh Thakur statement where she called Nathuram Godse a patriot. 

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said in a statement."We completely disagree with her statement with regard to Mahatma Gandhi. We strongly condemn this statement. The party will seek clarification from her as to why she gave this. It would be proper for her to seek and tender a public apology for her objectionable statement." 

