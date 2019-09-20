Pranjal Agarwal's Hermosa design studio is giving competition to Gauri Khan's d decor

Pranjal's design has also started catching the eyes of various B-town celebs with Pranjal having a number of ace Bollywood decor projects in the pipeline

Pranjal Agarwal to be the next business biggie as this businessman with his tremendous business knowledge in the interior designing world has paved way to a number of business opportunities in a similar industry.

Pranjal began his journey with a social project by becoming a part of Prime Ministers 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' where he manufactured 4,000 toilets in Rajasthan.

Hermosa Design Studio a classic interior decor firm that refines bold and classic interior designing tastes has reached the moons under the leadership of Pranjal Agarwal. Pranjal Agarwal with his achievements at a young age proved his business sense and went on generating tremendous business opportunities also making money and preaching thousands regarding the interior designing techniques and importance in one's life.

When asked about the same Pranjal states "The high rises and apartment culture has been coming to tier two cities, but the organised sector for furniture is still lagging behind. To address this gap in the market, I founded Hermosa Design Studio last year as a one-stop solution for all housing requirements that crafts highly functional furniture pieces that take cognisance of the space constraints but also become a part of the house, and instead of living on as a showpiece. The USP of our brand is that every piece is completely customisable, depending on the budget and fittings required. This is why every piece at Hermosa feels one-of-its-kind and made to measure."

Pranjal's design has also started catching the eyes of various B-town celebs with Pranjal having a number of ace Bollywood decor projects in the pipeline. Bollywood with having ace decor designers such as Gauri Khan and Suzzane Roshan another name has joined the league giving a tremendous competition with her astounding designs.

A number of Bollywood celebs having classic and complicated taste Pranjal is known to solve their confusion by the right kind of design put forth having her to be the most talked-about interior entrepreneur in Bollywood. Quite famous amongst celebs. It wouldn't come as a surprise to all if Pranjal Agarwal hits the A-lister list of Bollywood's top five decor master joining the league of the most renowned decor brand in the country which is Gauri Khan's D Decor.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever