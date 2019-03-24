Pranutan talks about her journey of Notebook, from auditions to last day of the shoot

bollywood

The makers of Notebook released a behind-the-scenes video in which Pranutan talks about her journey of Notebook

Salman Khan's production venture Notebook will introduce the world to two new faces, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of legendary actress Nutan. The makers of the film have released a behind-the-scenes video in which Pranutan talks about her journey of Notebook.

The makers tweeted, "From reel to real, know the journey of @pranutanbahl aka Firdaus, in the making of #Notebook http://bit.ly/Notebook-Chapter6 … @BeingSalmanKhan @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @TSeries @ItsBhushanKumar

In the video, Pranutan reveals, "Salman sir called up my dad and said that there's this role and she has to audition for it and dad was like 'yeah great'. So, I remember I heard the story the next day and I was bowled over. I wanted to do the audition there only if I just get a chance to do the audition I will be blessed."

"Two days later I went and I auditioned. It was a long audition; it was about four to five hours with Nitin sir. This was on 2nd July, my audition, and I was scared, I was praying, I hope it happens and all, and on 20th July my father got a call from Salman sir saying that she is finalized for the role," the actress added.

Zaheer Iqbal feels that the character of Firdaus is someone anyone would fall in love with. Director Nitin Kakkar too is quite impressed with his leading lady. He says that she comes from the lineage of veteran actress Nutan, but she doesn't carry that as baggage and sees it as an inspiration.

In the BTS video, we can see how on the last day of the shoot, Pranutan becomes emotional as she has to say bye to her character of Firdaus. Shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, Notebook is directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and it is presented by Salman Khan. The film marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

