Prassthanam: Take a look at who plays whom in the political thriller

Some of our favourite actors are coming together in a political-drama titled Prassthanam, and it's beyond exciting. The original movie was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. The Hindi remake will feature Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles.

Prassthanam, which is about power, greed, love and human fallacies, showcases the journey that every character chooses to undertake. Set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow, the story deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

The makers released the trailer of the film last month, and thanks to the posters, behind-the-scenes videos and soul-stirring songs, the makers have managed to keep up the curiosity among the audience.

Speaking about the characters, all of them look fascinating and have kept the fans on the edge of their seats, wondering what the film entails. Keeping the curiosity going, we bring you a character sketch of the multi-starrer. Take a look:

Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh



Sanjay Dutt in the poster

Playing a tough guy is nothing new for Sanjay Dutt. And Prassthanam is a continuation of his distinctive character. In the movie, the actor will be playing the role of an ambitious and shrewd political leader, Baldev Pratap Singh, and he sure looks intense in the poster. In the poster released by the makers, Sanjay looks ravishing as a politician sporting a black ethnic ensemble, red tilak, and a gold chain. As the political head of the family, he is a no-nonsense guy who has a difficult job of keeping his legacy alive. It's been a long time since Sanjay has been seen in this look.

Jackie Shroff as a guard



Jackie Shroff - the loyal guard of Baldev Pratap Singh

Jackie Shroff is back on the silver screen in a ferocious new avatar. In the movie, Jackie has pledged loyalty to the political family of Baldev Pratap Singh and is described as keeper of all their secrets. In the poster, the 62-year-old actor looks intense in a black outfit with long locks and holding a weapon. The icing on the cake is his reunion with Sanjay Dutt after 12 years. Interesting, isn't it?

Manisha Koirala as The Queen



Manisha Koirala in the poster

Speaking of reunions, when was the last time we saw Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt together? Exactly 20 years ago, in the action thriller, Kartoos. Fans are excited to see the trio reuniting on the big screen. In Prassthanam, Manisha plays the wife of Baldev Pratap Singh (Sanjay Dutt). She is "Queen of the House", and she wears courage as her crown.

Ali Fazal as Ayush Baldev Singh



Ali Fazal's intense character poster

The Mirzapur star plays the son of Sanjay Dutt's character Baldev Pratap Singh and is in search of his own legacy and family. However, the twist is what will Ayush make his priority - legacy or family? His first look received a thunderous response. In his own words, his character in the film is not similar to the one he played in the web series Mirzapur. We will have to wait till September 20 to find out the truth.

Amyra Dastur as The Truth Seeker

Amyra Dastur will be seen in a super-exciting avatar in Prassthanam, and a quick look at her character poster confirms that. In the poster, she looks gorgeous in her traditional avatar - a golden and light pink lehenga. She plays Shivi, Ali Fazal's love interest in the movie. And while the rest of the cast can be described as ferocious, Amrya's character is "the least violent out of everyone in the film."

Satyajeet Dubey as Vivaan Baldev Singh



Satyajeet Dubey - the other son of Sanjay Dutt

Just like Ali Fazal, Sanjay Dutt's younger son Vivaan Baldev Singh has to prove his might in the fight for power, or in his own words, "fighting for the right". Revealing the poster, the Always Kabhi Kabhi star gave a glimpse of his character with the tagline - "They say bloodline is enough, but will it make him earn the legacy?"

Chunky Panday as the Opportunist



Chunky Panday - friend or an enemy?

It's been a while since we saw the veteran actor in a serious negative role. Chunky Panday has been making us laugh as "Aakhiri Pasta" in three instalments of Housefull. Prassthanam is a departure from the above. In the movie, Chunky dons the hat of an opportunist, who acts as a friend and also an enemy of the political family.

All the characters of the movie look intriguing, don't they? How excited are you to watch this political thriller? Give us your take of the characters!

