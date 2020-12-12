Preity Zinta: Haven't really traveled this year and stayed at home; miss meeting family the most

Preity Zinta may have shared a lot of exciting and entertaining pictures and videos with her husband Gene Goodenough on her Instagram account, may have shared a lot of videos and pictures cheering and lauding her IPL team Kings XI Punjab at this year's tournament, but there's something she's missing.

On Friday, Preity shared a picture with her brother and wrote- "Besides travelling for the IPL this year,I haven't really travelled anywhere and stayed home. What I miss most is meeting family & hanging out. This photo was taken with my brother two years ago today. Now It feels like a lifetime." [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

Besides travelling for the IPL this year,I haven't really travelled anywhere and stayed home. What I miss most is meeting family & hanging out. This photo was taken with my brother two years ago today. Now It feels like a lifetime. @deepankarzinta #MissyouâÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/SgxhHU7QsW — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 11, 2020

In these last few months, as stated above, since the lockdown was imposed, Zinta used to share some funny videos on her Instagram account with her husband that displayed her shenanigans. And ever since September, she was supporting and cheering for her IPL team, Kings XI Punjab in the UAE.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Holidays With Hubby Gene Goodenough, Sun, Snow And Smiles

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se in 1998 and did Solider in the same year. She went on to do films like Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Jaan-E-Mann, and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhittt with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in 2018.

She tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 and keeps sharing pictures and videos with him on her Instagram account. In 2008, she veered into the space of entrepreneurship and became the co-owner of the IPL team, Kings XI Punjab.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Preity Zinta: Los Angeles Goes Into Another Lockdown, Can't Believe This Is Happening

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news