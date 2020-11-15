Soumitra Chatterjee's death colossal loss to cinema: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata.

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee: Remembering Bengali cinema's alt superstar

The PM said that Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. "Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Also read: Dadasaheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also gave condolences to the family of the late actor. “With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces,” he said in a tweet.

With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the demise of Chatterjee on Twitter and said that the Indian silver screen has lost a gem.

Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief over the demise of the veteran actor.

It’s sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/XsbNmfF5AI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever