Search

Soumitra Chatterjee's death colossal loss to cinema: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Updated: 15 November, 2020 16:11 IST | ANI | New Delhi

The PM said that Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India

Saumitra Chatterjee. Pic/AFP.
Saumitra Chatterjee. Pic/AFP.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata.

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee: Remembering Bengali cinema's alt superstar

The PM said that Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. "Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Also read: Dadasaheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85

President Ram Nath Kovind also gave condolences to the family of the late actor. “With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces,” he said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the demise of Chatterjee on Twitter and said that the Indian silver screen has lost a gem.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief over the demise of the veteran actor. 

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 15 November, 2020 15:35 IST

Tags

narendra modiram nath kovindamit shah

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK