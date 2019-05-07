Priyanka Chopra congratulates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their first baby

hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a son on Monday, close pal Priyanka Chopra wished the couple in an adorable way

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle.

Priyanka Chopra is currently rocking at the Pink carpet of The MET Gala event with husband Nick Jonas. Although the actress was busy there, Priyanka ensured that she congratulated her friend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on welcoming their first child.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share the screenshot of the royal's announcement to wish the couple. She wrote: "Congratulations M & H" and added a pink heart emoji on the graphic.



Priyanka Chopra shared this as her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Also Read: Met Gala 2019: Hail the couture queen! Deepika Padukone's look gets a thumbs up from fans

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a son on Monday. Former Suits actor Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have been friends for long. Priyanka was also one of the guests at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May (2018). But Meghan couldn't attend Priyanka's wedding, which happened in India, and neither could Priyanka attend the royal's baby shower.

Coming back to MET Gala, the couple - Priyanka and Nick surprised everyone as they slayed the pink carpet as a married couple and with their over-the-top ensembles, they brought their fashion A-game for this event.

Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit underneath which the actor wore with a sheer silver polka-dotted tights. She topped off her look with a spiked silver crown, which complimented the outfit perfectly.

While Nick looked dapper in a white Dior Men tux and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

Priyanka first met Nick Jonas at MET Gala in 2017.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wants to tell her future kids how she met their father, Nick Jonas, at the Met Gala

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates