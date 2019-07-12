Priyanka Chopra pens sweet note on brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her brother Sidharth Chopra on his 30th birthday. She shared the post with a picture of Siddharth along with husband Nick Jonas

Siddharth Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

On the occasion of brother Siddharth Chopra's 30th birthday, Priyanka Chopra wished him in the sweetest manner. She shared a candid picture of Siddharth with husband Nick Jonas from her sangeet ceremony and shared it on social media.

"Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I’m so proud of you. #bestbrotherever (sic)," wrote Priyanka.

Take a look at the picture here:

One of the users posted a heart-melting comment on the post. The user wrote: "Aww that's such a sweet pic. Nick's wide smile is such a rare treat. Seeing the two most important men of your life so happy in this pic, must have made you happy, Pri. Happy Birthday Sid (sic)"

In the month of April 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas travelled to Mumbai, India for Siddharth Chopra's roka (engagement) ceremony. However, later, the wedding was called off at the last minute for reasons unknown.

Before the wedding, Siddharth's fiance Ishita Kumar also underwent surgery and later, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra called off the news citing that Siddharth wasn't still prepared for marriage yet and he needed some more time.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on an extended vacation in Tuscany. The couple has been sharing videos of them dancing, cooking and working out together, all soaked in love.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

