Who is Siddharth Chopra's ex-fiance Ishita Kumar referring to with this cryptic post?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with brother Siddharth and ex fiancee, Ishita Kumar

Earlier, this year the Chopra family celebrated Siddharth and Ishita Kumar's roka ceremony in New Delhi. But a few days later, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding was officially called off. The news started doing the rounds from May 3 onwards, even Siddharth and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra came out in the open to break her silence on it.

In a media interaction, Madhu Chopra has confirmed that Siddharth Chopra's wedding with Delhi-based Ishita Kumar has been called off. Speaking to the entertainment website, Madhu Chopra said, "They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off."

However, when Priyanka's mother was asked about the reason behind this relationship going kaput, Mrs Chopra remained tight-lipped about it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth's ex-fiancée, Ishita Kumar, posted a cryptic message on social media. She wrote, "Men no longer give us butterflies... straight blood pressure (sic)."

Enough reason for netizens to begin speculating that she was hinting at PeeCee's brother. Ishita and Siddharth got engaged in February. They were to wed, but it was called off just days before the ceremony. Is Ishita still hurting?

However, this isn't the first time that Siddharth Chopra's wedding has been called off. In 2014, Siddharth was engaged to his then-girlfriend Kanika Mathur. In fact, a destination wedding at Goa was to be followed the next year. Later, this relationship, too, was called off.

