Priyanka Chopra's Instagram family grows over 40 million
Priyanka Chopra posted this along with a video in which she jumps with joy and gives a flying kiss
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is mighty excited and blew kisses to her fans as her Instagram family grew over 40 million. "Big ig to my Insta Fam! You guys have my heart! Sending love and hugs to each one of you for being a part of my journey! I love you all. A 40 million strong," Priyanka posted on the photo-sharing platform.
She posted this along with a video in which she jumps with joy and gives a flying kiss. The actress uses the social media platform to keep her fans abreast of her personal moments with her family and friends, as well as to share glimpses from and behind the scenes of red carpet events.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about her fitness app; reveals how she looks like a million bucks at 43
- Rakul Preet Singh: Don't have a godfather offering me work
- Revealed! How pilate trainer Namrata Purohit trained Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut
- From real to reel: Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83
- Did you know that Sanjay Dutt suggested the role of Maharani in Sadak?
- Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann Khurrana and I trust each other as actors
- Cannes 2019 photos: Hina Khan in pink pantsuit is nothing but classy!
- Cannes 2019: Should Deepika Padukone wear red on the red carpet?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Video: Priyanka Chopra's family vacation at an unknown location