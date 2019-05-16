Priyanka Gandhi steps down from truck to save man at roadshow

national

Priyanka Gandhi immediately got down from her truck and offered water to the man who complained of chest pain. She asked her security personnel to arrange for a car and made sure that the man was taken to a nearby hospital

Varanasi: During her roadshow in Varanasi on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi saw that a man in the crowd had fallen down. She immediately got down from her truck and offered water to the man who complained of chest pain. She asked her security personnel to arrange for a car and made sure that the man was taken to a nearby hospital. Gandhi then continued her roadshow.

A few days ago, Gandhi had helped a child with tumour to get treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The family of the child had contacted Gandhi and had said that they were unable to afford the treatment for their child. Gandhi asked party leader Rajiv Shukla to send the child to AIIMS and her charter plane took the child and her family to Delhi within hours. The child is being treated at AIIMS in Delhi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party candidate Ajay Rai. The road show began from the city's Lanka area and culminated at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The idea was to present the Congress as the main challenger to Modi in Varanasi and make the roadshow equivalent if not bigger than the one held by the Prime Minister when he filed his nomination papers on April 26.

On May 15, Priyanka Gandhi flew to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to meet Congress legislator Aditi Singh and members of the Zilla panchayat who had been injured in an attack on them on Tuesday. Priyanka arrived in Rae Bareli in the afternoon and went to the Zilla panchayat office to meet members who had been assaulted on Tuesday. Aditi Singh and members of the Zilla panchayat were on their way to vote on a no-confidence motion against the Zilla panchayat head Avadesh Singh when they were attacked by a group of men in which three cars in the convoy overturned. Avadesh Singh is the brother of Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP candidate from Rae Bareli. The outgoing MP and the Congress candidate on this seat is UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

