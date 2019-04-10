PSI helps locate cabbie lying paralysed on Navi Mumbai highway

national

36-year-old taxi driver suffered attack in cab in the morning, was found at 3 pmy

Madan Paswan had a paralysis attack and was lying helpless in his taxi on the highway in Navi Mumbai

The efforts of a persistent police officer and the victim's brother saved the life of a 36-year-old taxi driver, Madan Paswan, who had suffered a paralysis attack and was lying helpless in his taxi on the highway in Navi Mumbai.

The incident happened on the morning of March 23, around 10 am, when Paswan's younger brother Ishwar received a call from the former's wife from his hometown in Koderma district of Jharkhand. "Soon after getting the paralysis attack, he [Paswan] called his wife in Koderma, but fumbled during the conversation and then disconnected the phone. His wife got worried and called me," Ishwar said.

Ishwar said he then called Paswan who accepted his call but did not say anything on the phone. Worried, Ishwar called his friends and relatives who started searching for Paswan in the city. Paswan lives in Shastri Nagar, Vile Parle East, so Ishwar rushed to the Vile Parle police station and informed sub-inspector Sachin Chavan about the situation. Chavan, too, called Paswan, but no one spoke at the other end.



Ishwar (left) gathered his friends and family to search for his brother Madan; the senior officers are considering a reward for PSI Sachin Chavan (right) for saving Madan Paswan's life

"There was definitely something amiss," Chavan said, adding that he immediately sought help from the office of the zonal deputy commissioner of police to track his location via his phone. Meanwhile, Chavan told Ishwar to visit the Sion police station as Paswan takes the taxi on rent from there. As he couldn't get any information here, he went back to Vile Parle police station around 11.30 am and then left to join his friends and family in searching for Paswan. Chavan, who was coordinating with Ishwar on the phone, gave him Paswan's exact location -- Sanpada in Navi Mumbai.

They rushed to the location around 3 pm and found Paswan "lying inside the taxi almost unconscious. We shook his hands and legs but he was unable to speak. We rushed him to JJ Hospital," said Ishwar. "Paswan had got a paralysis attack when he was driving his taxi on the highway. Many motorists passed his taxi but no one bothered to check why it was parked on a busy highway," Chavan said.

Paswan had met with an accident in 2004 in Ghaziabad. He had suffered serious head injuries in the accident. The family suspects the paralysis attack was a result of this injury as Paswan had complained of acute headaches recently. Paswan left for Koderma after being discharged from JJ Hospital. He is currently not in a condition to speak, his family members said. Meanwhile, senior police officers are considering to reward Chavan for his prompt action that saved Paswan's life.

