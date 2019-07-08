Psycho Saiyyan song: Shraddha Kapoor raises the hotness bar with Saaho

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's fans took to her Instagram account to shower her praises for Psycho Saiyyan song from Saaho

Picture courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Shraddha Kapoor, the most relatable actress of the Bollywood Industry who created a huge buzz with her bold stare while holding a gun in the poster of her most anticipated upcoming movie, Saaho, treated her fans with her utmost hot avatar in the first song of Saaho.

The actress also shared a post about the song on her Instagram handle captioned as, "OUT NOW! Link in bio #15thAugustWithSaaho@actorprabhas @sujeethsign@uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official [sic]"

The great dancer and singer who has delivered hits, has hit the hearts of her fans real hard with her perfect grooves while catching up with the fast-paced catchy beats of the song. Shraddha is seen donning a shimmery dress and has reached the optimum level of hotness in that dress.

The fans are hailing the actress by pouring all their love and appreciation in the comments section with comments like, "This girl is always on fire [sic]", "Woww you look so hottt [sic]". These comments are proof of the fact that the actress's attire and moves have already created an oomph factor.

Totally, the actress is flashing all the oomph in the song and not just that, the fans seem to be completely losing it with her hot avatar all over the song- sizzling away the screens. Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

