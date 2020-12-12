Pune Crime: 18-year-old booked for murdering 16-year-old girl after fight

The Pune police have launched a manhunt to nab an 18-year-old who is suspected of murdering a 16-year-girl. Police officials said the alleged incident took place on Tuesday evening after the two quarreled over some petty issue while grazing cattle at the farmland near their residence at Gonvadi village.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place on December 8 in the fields owned by Baburao Mohite. Pravin Mohan Mohite (35), the deceased's relative, lodged an FIR against the accused who has been identified as Mauli.

Assistant police inspector PK Rathod, who is investigating the case, said the accused, an orphan from Nashik, stayed at the residence of the girl's relatives and used to work in the field.

"The accused killed her in a fit of rage as she used to have regular fights with him over petty reasons. The victim's 8-year-old relative, who witnessed the crime, pleaded him to stop, but he strangulated the victim to death," investigating officer Rathod said.

The police have booked the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

