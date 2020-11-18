Pune Crime: Auto driver sets security guard ablaze for stopping him from urinating over car, held

In a shocking incident, an auto driver set a security guard on fire for stopping him from urinating on a luxury car in Pune.

Police officials said that the victim, identified as Shankar Bhagwan Waifalkar (41) suffered 20% burn injuries in the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon in the MIDC area of Bhosari near Pimpri. He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw driver has been identified as Mahendra Balu Kadam (31). He was later arrested and a case was filed under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections.

Waifalkar was on duty at the gate of the company when he saw the accused urinating on the company owner's BMW car. When Shankar tried to stop him, the two had a minor argument.

"Kadam left the place at that time but returned around 4.30 pm with a bottle of petrol. He poured it on Waifalkar and set him ablaze," a police official said.

