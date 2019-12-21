Pune Crime: College student sexually harassed, stalked by 50-year-old neighbour

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 50-year-old man for sexually harassing, stalking and threatening a college student in Pune's Dehu road area. The man, identified as Raju Patigar, 50, was arrested on late Friday night after a 19-year-old college-going student filed a complaint against him of harassing her and threatening her life.

According to the police officials, the teenager filed a complaint against her neighbour Raju, who had allegedly harassed her while she was on her way to college. While speaking to Hindustan Times, senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehu Road police station said, "She was walking to her college located nearby when the incident occurred. He is her neighbour. The incident happened around two days ago, but the girl told her mother about it on Friday. A case was registered and he was arrested late in the night."

As per the victim's complaint, the incident took place at around 11 am on Tuesday, while she was on her way to college. In her complaint, the victim said that the accused, who works as a labourer followed her on foot and held her hand. He even tried to pull her, but she resisted. The teenager said that the man asked her to go out with him.

But when she resisted, the man threatened her, post which the teenager pushed him and ran to her home, the officer said. The victim in her complaint also said that her family and the accused have a history of fights over the use of space between their respective houses.

The Dehu Road police have booked Patigar under Sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

