Pune Crime: Rs 6.7 lakh cash stolen from builder's house during renovation

At least Rs 6,70,000 in cash was stolen from house of a noted city-based developer Praveen Dugad in Bibwewadi, Pune on Tuesday afternoon.

As per a report in Pune Mirror, taking advantage of the house undergoing renovation, some unidentified men picked up the huge tranche of cash kept in a bag in a cupboard of the house and threw it in the neighbouring bungalow, which belongs to Praveen’s relative, Gaurav.

A servant at Gaurav’s bungalow picked up the bag and gave it to Gaurav’s wife Monal. Shortly after, an unidentified person came and snatched the bag from Monal while engaging in an argument.

According to information shared by Bibwewadi police, Praveen’s son Tejas has filed a complaint.

The incident took place around 1.10 pm on November 17 at Vasantbagh Society. Tejas, who has business of construction and real estate, was given Rs 6,70,000 by his father Praveen on November 16 morning to keep it in the cupboard. The wardrobe was left open due to a malfunction of the cupboard’s lock.

Praveen’s house, a two-storied bungalow, has been undergoing renovation for the past few weeks. The unidentified thieves entered the bungalow’s first-floor room and stole money from the cupboard in a bag. One of them threw the bag on the premises of Gaurav’s bungalow.

When Tejas’s mother Pramila came to know about the incident, she called him. When Tejas inquired, Monal, the wife of his cousin brother Gaurav, said that her cook had brought a red bag containing some money and said that he had found the bag on the premises of the bungalow. After some time, their driver came and told that a person had come, claiming that the bag of money was his. Monal came down with the bag, as the man was arguing with the driver and the security guard that the bag belonged to him. When Monal asked the man for proof of ownership of the bag, he snatched it and ran away.

His companion on a motorcycle was waiting near the gate and they sped away on the bike.

“Renovation work is going on at our bungalow. Only my mother was at home in the afternoon when this theft occurred. We have given the names of those we suspect to the police. The police are investigating this matter,” Tejas said.

Bibwewadi’s senior police inspector Kumar Ghadge said, “An investigation is being done in this case. Under sections 392 (robbery), 380 (theft), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a case has been registered. We have also checked CCTV camera footage where we have seen an unknown person snatching a bag and running away. Our team is trying to search the accused.”

