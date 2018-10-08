Pune hoarding deaths force TMC chief to initiate action

national

Sanjeev Jaiswal has ordered an audit of all the hoardings in Thane area and asked for a list of those that are illegal

A video grab shows the 40-feet-steel frame of an illegal hoarding crushing vehicles at a busy junction in Pune's Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk area

Nothing less than an accident, in which four people died after a 40-feet steel frame of an illegal hoarding came crashing down on them in Pune, could wake up the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) from its deep slumber and force it to initiate action against all such billboards put up without prior permission.

On Sunday, civic commissioner, Sanjeev Jaiswal, ordered a structural audit of all the hoardings and posters in Thane and has asked the officials concerned to submit a list of the illegal ones.



Illegal hoardings near Kalwa creek bridge. Pic/Sameer Markande

According to Thane residents, illegal hoardings exist in a number of areas, which includes Ghodbunder and Vartak Nagar. Speaking to mid-day, Santosh Kadam, TMC's Regional Disaster Management Cell in-charge, said, "These hoardings ruin the look of the city. As they are a source of revenue for the corporation, they should at least keep a check on the illegal ones. But, they will wait for some terrible accident to happen and then take action."

Sources said that in 2015, TMC had laid down certain regulations to stop political parties and private organisations from putting up illegal hoardings, but they were never followed. According to the rules, the corporation is supposed to take action against the violators under section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code. It was also mentioned that the advertiser and all those whose numbers are mentioned on the illegal hoardings would be held responsible. However, till now, the TMC has not taken any action. When contacted, Sandip Malvi, public relations officer, TMC, said, "The commissioner has ordered an audit of all the hoardings in Thane. Soon action will be taken against those flouting rules."

Hoarding crushes four to death

Four people died and 10 others were injured after the steel frame of a 40-feet-high illegal hoarding fell on vehicles waiting at a signal at the Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk near Junna Bazaar of Mangalwar Peth around 1.30 pm on October 5. The incident happened when the hoarding was being dismantled

