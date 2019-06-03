Pune police bust sex racket; 74-year-old held

national

Crime Branch officials are probing the claim made by the accused regarding his association with Delhi's AIIMS hospital

A 74-year-old man was arrested by the Pune Police late on Friday night for allegedly running a sex racket in the city. Two women from Mumbai have been rescued too. The Pune City Police Crime Branch Unit II along with the Social Security Cell sleuths on Friday sent a mock customer to a Koregoan Park-based five-star hotel when the raid was conducted. The police have arrested Sureshkumar Sood, a resident of Kings Apartment in Mira Road under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch II) Bhanupratap Barge said, "We had received a tip-off from our informants regarding Sood targeting rich people by sending them pictures of women. Based on the customer's choice, a room is then booked in a five-star hotel with help from co-suspect Sahanaj alias Seema. While Sood targets customers and cracks deals with them, Sahanaj accompanies these women to the hotel." Barge added that Sood has claimed to be a doctor associated with the AIIMS Hospital and "we are probing this further."

"Both the arrested persons are residents of Mumbai and their past records are being checked. The rescued women are in the age group of 25 to 30 and residents of Oshiwara and Andheri," Barge said.

