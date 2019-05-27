South Mumbai sex racket busted, cops rescue over 160 women

crime

This is touted as the biggest raid in the last seven years. The entire raid was conducted at Simplex building, opposite Pavala police chowky

After raids on dance bars, the Mumbai police's new focus is immoral trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, south region Additional Commissioner of Police Nishit Mishra formed a team under the supervision of DCP Dr. Rashmi Karandikar and conducted a raid at a place under DB Marg police station. The police managed to rescue a total of 141 victims.

Besides the victims, there were 14 accused female pimps, 10 accused male pimps, 13 accused wanted female pimps and 65 customers present at the spot. The police registered the case under sections 370 (3), 308, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3,4,5,7(1)(B) of PITA act.

This is touted as the biggest raid in the last seven years. The entire raid was conducted at Simplex building, opposite Pavala police chowky. According to sources, the local police were well aware of the racket as they would operate in front of the beat chowky.

South Mumbai brothel raid. Pics/ Ashish Raje

An officer said that when they received information about the racket, they were doubtful of making any arrests as since it was located opposite their chowky.

The cops, who were dressed in civil attire, first boarded a taxi from CSMT and then changed taxis mid-way before reaching the location. A total of 70 police personnel were dispatched, which included male and female cops.

The three-storey building included a total of 75 rooms. As the cops entered the building, they were systematically dispatched on each floor and began a search operation in all rooms.

Meanwhile, another team approached the Congress house which is well known for prostitution. As the cops raided the place, certain women tried to escape them by jumping off the first and second floor of the building. A woman, who is a brothel keeper, suffered injuries after jumping off the second floor and was taken to Nair hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

During the raid, the police seized over Rs 12.95 lakh from the brothel.

