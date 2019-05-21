Police bust sex racket; owner of Delhi spa centre on the run
On May 21, 2019, the Delhi Police busted a sex racket operating from a spa centre of a mall in the state and found 11 girls. The 11 girls were "engaged in immoral activities". According to a police officer, "The spa's owner is still at large."
A team comprising of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), along with local police, raided the spa centre at the mall located in Rohini area of north Delhi. The officials found the girls in an "objectionable position" and "engaged in immoral activities".
#DelhiPolice have busted a sex racket operating from a #spacentre of a mall here and found 11 girls there "engaged in immoral activities", a police officer said on May 21, adding that the spa's owner is still at large.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 21, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/sEjF7GXzt0
The DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that they had issued a notice to the police for not making any arrests in the case and also to the MCD to ascertain whether they had received any complaints about the spa in the past.
According to the DCW, the commission got information about the sex racket running inside the spa centre after a journalist, who had gone to the spa as a customer but was offered girls at different rates, called up its helpline on May 18 to report the issue.
"They were taken to Prashant Vihar Police station and a case registered against the owner of the spa who was forcibly pushing these girls into sex racket. Some of these girls belong to Nepal," a senior police officer told IANS.
According to the police, the sex racket was active in the mall from last year. The senior police officer further added, "We are looking for the owner of the spa. A hunt is on to nab him."
