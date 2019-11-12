Pune soon to deliver India's first e-bus depot

Having acquired 100 electric buses and with the target of getting 500 additional buses, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMT) has begun the task of turning a depot in Bhekrai Nagar. It also aims at beating Bengaluru to become nation's first city to have stations exclusively for e-buses.

At present, the PMT has cleared a depot in Bhekrai Nagar, which was used to park CNG and diesel buses until three days ago. Now 78 e-buses have been brought to the plot, which will now be converted into an electric bus friendly station with additional charging points.

Another project is in the line for Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where 22 e-buses are parked currently. In the coming months, the PMT plans to induct 125 more e-buses with the target of getting a total of 500 buses by next year. Of the 150 new e-buses, 75 will be parked at Bhekrai Nagar and the rest at Nigdi.

