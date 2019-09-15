Pune: Washim boy slips into Indrayani river, rescued by NDRF

For this 39-year-old man from Washim, a picnic proved to be a disaster as he slipped and was trapped in Indrayani river in Pune. He was stuck for several hours when the National Disasters Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued him.

The police have identified the youth as Suresh Dhabadgaon (39), who is a resident of Risod in Washim and currently resides in Chakan, Pune.

According to an NDRF officer, "Suresh is currently working in Chakan. On Saturday, he along with his friend had gone to Maval area for a tour. After spending time in the catchment area, they visited the Indrayani river near Khalumbre village of Maval, Pune. Around 4 pm, they planned to take a swim. Due to a sudden increase in the inflow of water, he got trapped. Gradually the flow became heavy by 5.30 pm he was surviving by holding on to a tree in approximately eight feet of water with a heavy current of water waves."

He added, "We were informed and immediately we sent one team to the spot. The team worked in strong current with continuous rainfall. With the help of a boat, lifebuoys and rope rescue techniques, Suresh was rescued alive. After giving first aid to him, he was handed over to local police."

