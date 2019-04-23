Punjab brothers travels all the way to Mumbai to get 'Ajay Devgn special' haircut

bollywood

A die-hard Ajay Devgn fan travelled all the way from Punjab to Mumbai to put the face of his favourite actor on his head

Pic: Twitter/@AalimHakim

Where there is a star, there is a fan. Their larger-than-life screen persona carries the fans away. Diehard fans can go to extremes, and one such incident occurred in the case of Ajay Devgn's fandom. A fan from Punjab who got a different kind of haircut for his favourite celeb.

27-year-old Rajwinder from Punjab, Muktsar District, got a special kind of haircut to put the face of his favourite actor, Ajay Devgn on his head. Rajwinder along with his brother Gurwinder travelled all the way to Mumbai for the special haircut.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to social media and shared the amazing story of two fans of Ajay Devgn. Aalim shared a time-lapse video of Rajwinder getting the haircut and wrote, "Must tell ya'll this sweet lil incident about a die-hard fan of Ajay Devgn Sir! 27-year-old Rajwinder and his brother Gurwinder from Punjab Muktsar District run a hair salon there. They'd been trying to get in touch with me for a while & finally got through me via my wife's number".

He added, "Gurwinder wanted to perform a haircut in front of me on Rajwinder, which got me curious. They traveled all the way and came down to our salon in Bandra and got down to showing us what they wanted to do. The end result blew my mind!

"Rajwinder is a huge fan of Ajay Sir ever since he was a kid & continues to follow him very closely. I was pleasantly moved at this fan loveee & the lengths he wanted to go for his star! Glad they could meet their idol & show what true fan love means! God bless you both Guru & Raj! (sic)".

Fans of the Total Dhamaal star loved the extraordinary effort of the siblings and poured in their appreciation on Twitter. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see Ajay Devgn's reaction to his fans' outpour of love.

On the professional front, the Singham star is gearing up for his next release De De Pyaar De. The romantic comedy is about a 50-year-old single father (played by Devgn) who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman (Rakul Preet Singh) to the utter dismay and disapproval of his ex-wife (Tabu) and his family. The movie will hit the theatres on May 17, 2019.

