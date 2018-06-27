RD Burman was one of the most accomplished music directors of Indian cinema. Think you know his music? On his 79th birth anniversary today, take our quiz and prove it

Quiz: How well do you know RD Burman?

Rahul Dev Burman was an Indian film score composer, and one of the most influential music directors of the Indian film industry. He was popularly known by his nickname Pancham. RD Burman was one of the most accomplished music directors of Indian cinema. Think you know his music? On his 79th birth anniversary today, take our quiz and prove it.

In pictures: Remembering the legendary R.D. Burman

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates