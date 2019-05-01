Radhika Apte looks ethereal in a tulle slit gown at an Awards night

bollywood-fashion

Radhika Apte sure knows how to make heads turn with her spectacular red carpet choices as she attended a recent awards gala

Radhika Apte. Pic: Instagram/@radhikaofficial

Radhika Apte sure knows how to make heads turn with her spectacular red carpet choices as she attended a recent awards gala, last night. The indie star looked every bit gorgeous in a tulle slit gown in a powder shade with embellishments accentuating her silhouette, designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The actress took to her social media and shared pictures from the night by posting, "Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for the gorgeous gown! What a treat to wear your clothes! #cosmopolitanbeautyawards2019".

After having a rocking year in 2018, Radhika Apte is all set to spill her charm on the brand world as the actress is bagging endorsements one after another. Radhika has proved her mettle on several occasions. The actress' versatility and Indie persona are the most endearing traits of her.

With the blockbuster success of Andhadhun on the box office, Radhika Apte believes she has had quite a run last year and is already a 300 crore club actress.

The actress not only shone through her movies but also made her presence felt on the small screen in the form of web shows. Radhika had three releases -- Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul -- last year on streaming apps.

Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses. Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

