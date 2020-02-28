Radhika Madan's social media initiative to stop bra strap shaming is an eye-opener! Watch video

Radhika Madan is the face of Baar Bra Dekho, an initiative against bra strap shaming. The Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (2018) and Pataakha (2018) actor wonders why women are still 'judged' for something like a bra strap. She aims to normalise conversations around it and lend support to women, shamed for their peeking straps.

"Awkward stares, nasty glances, unwanted touch, ­­almost all of us have been subjected to such instances while travelling in public transport or otherwise," says Madan. "Get a life dude, it's just a strap ­— that's it (sic)." She further adds, "Let's celebrate this Women's Day differently and choose not to feel awkward. Straps don't shame, so you shouldn't also (sic)."

Well, that's truly a brave move!

Speaking about her professional journey, the actress is all set to share the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. For the uninitiated, Radhika is also a part of Shiddat. The film presented by Dinesh Vijan requires the actress' character to swim. However, Radhika doesn't know how to swim.

Sharing how she has started taking swimming classes, Radhika Madan said in an interview with mid-day, "Swimming is an integral part of the project, especially for my character and I have never learnt swimming professionally. I just knew how to float and nothing of the correct technique."

"So, it's been an interesting journey so far of learning how to swim professionally. I trained for about an hour and a half every day. I used to go to Bandra for swimming lessons," Radhika Madan further added.

"Fortunately, whatever projects I have chosen, I got to learn a lot there. I learnt martial arts for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and now I am learning swimming for Shiddat. I have been learning new sports all along. That is the dream and it's a very different kind of feeling. Every sport teaches you something but the zone is the same," concluded the actress.

