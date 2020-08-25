Radio City Celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra, City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore

Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across the states. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the intensity of the celebrations have been muted but the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav amongst the citizens still stands strong. Keeping in mind, the current situation, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, has launched ‘City Cha E-Bappa’, an initiative to celebrate the festival with utmost grandeur as always, however, virtually.

Through 'City Cha E-Bappa', Radio City RJs in Mumbai and Maharashtra will interact with listeners, play online games on Zoom, and select a few winners who will be rewarded with exciting prizes. The lucky winners will also get a chance to invite RJs to virtually visit their buildings/homes to celebrate the festival together. Radio City RJs will connect with celebrities, sharing a glimpse of the celebrations with the citizens and will also share their experience of celebrating the festival amidst the pandemic. In Pune, like every year, our RJ’s would be broadcasting the morning and evening show LIVE for 10 days from Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple and Shree Kasba Ganpati respectively. The Ganpati bhakts will get a chance to witness the festivities from both the temples for 10 days at the comfort of their homes through the digital steaming.

Commenting on this, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "Radio City has always explored new avenues to connect with its audience and ‘City Cha E-Bappa’ is yet another initiative which solidifies our stand. Through this campaign, we aim to help people celebrate this festival with the same spirit in the safety of their homes and bring the flavor of festivity and zest amongst our audience through this virtual celebration. We at Radio City will continue to fulfill our motto of spreading joy, harmony, and positivity amongst our listeners even during these testing times."

In Mumbai, keeping its listeners’ safety in mind and bringing the festivities to their homes, Radio City will play the morning and evening aartis live on-air every day. Podcasts of audio documentaries about Ashtavinayak Ganpatis will also be shared on-air. Radio City would also be doing various digital contests across their social media handles to engage with the citizens.

Radio City has similar plans for their listeners in Bangalore and Hyderabad. During the 10 days of Ganeshotsav, Radio City RJs through City Ganeshotsava will bring the pandal experience to the listeners every evening from 6 pm onwards. For those who miss indulging in Pandal hopping, Radio City will also broadcast live Aarti from different temples across the cities. And to all those foodie listeners, the station will be inviting experts to share recipes that can be easily made at home. All this packaged with good music, power pack entertainment, and lightheaded stand-up comedy is on its way to your homes.

For all Ganeshotsav related updates, you can click here to subscribe

Radio City wishes all its listeners a Happy Ganeshotsav!

About Radio City:

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with 19 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.7% and 15.3% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 22, 2020). Radio City Delhi ranks #2 with 13.7% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 22, 2020).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru, respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio.

Radio City bagged 85 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards etc. in FY 2019-2020. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. Radio City has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey.

