Rahul Gandhi appears before metropolitan court in defamation suit against him

Rahul Gandhi appeared before a metropolitan court in a defamation suit filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter Gujarat Congress

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he is thankful to his opponents in the RSS and the BJP for providing him with opportunities to take his ideological battle against them to the public. Gandhi, who is in Gujarat, appeared before a metropolitan court in a defamation suit filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel.

"I'm in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. "I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate," he said in a tweet after reaching Ahmedabad.

The defamation suit alleges that Congress leaders, including Gandhi, had falsely claimed that the bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

Shri @RahulGandhi ji receives warm welcome from @INCGujarat Leaders upon his arrival at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/iXJIv94wEO — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) July 12, 2019

On his arrival in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Gujarat Congress leaders upon his arrival at Ahmedabad Airport.

On the other hand, during his first visit to Amethi after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attributed his defeat to local leaders staying away from the people and assured he would not abandon the constituency.

"I will not leave Amethi. It is my home and family," former state Youth Congress chief Nadeem Ashraf Jayasi quoted Gandhi as saying at a meeting. "The development of Amethi will not be hampered. I am the MP from Wayanad but my ties with Amethi are three decades old. I will fight for Amethi in Delhi," Gandhi told party workers. Before the 2019 defeat, Gandhi represented Amethi since the 2004 general polls, reports agencies.

55k

No. of votes by which Rahul was defeated by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

