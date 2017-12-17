Rahul Gandhi takes charge of 132-yr-old Congress, attacks Narendra Modi for 'medieval' politics

Rahul Gandhi takes charge of 132-yr-old Congress, attacks PM for indulging in 'medieval' politics

Rahul Gandhi on Sat­urday took charge as the president of Congress in the presence of the 132-year-old party's top brass. The Congress' central election authority (CEA) handed him the certificate of his elevation to the top post during a grand event held at the Congress headquarters.



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi greets mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi after her speech during the grand elevation event in New Delhi

In his first speech after taking over as the party chief, Rah­ul accused PM Modi of taking the country back to "medieval times". "BJP divides, we bring people together – that is what tells us apart. The Congress took India to the 21st Century, but the PM is taking us back to the medieval times.



Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra at the gala event in New Delhi Pics/PTI

I joined politics 13 years ago because of my profound belief in the country and its people. We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, but we do not agree with them. It's said that the Congress is a grand old party. We will make it a grand old and young party."



Congress supporters celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the post of Congress president in Kolkata on Saturday. Pics/PTI

Rahul, the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to take the top position of the 132-year old party, was dubbed the "reluctant prince" by sections of the media in his early years, as Rahul wanted to steer clear of the murky world of politics.

Journey to the top

2004 Rahul enters politics

2007 Appointed general secretary

2013 Made Cong vice-president