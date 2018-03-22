Raid Box office: Ajay Devgn's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

The Ajay Devgn-starrer has impressed the audience, maintaining its momentum and taking the total collection to Rs 53.03 crore



Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in Raid

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's crime-thriller, 'Raid' has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic Box Office in just five days of its release. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has impressed the audience, maintaining its momentum and taking the total collection to Rs 53.03 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film earned Rs 5.76 crore on Tuesday.

He tweeted, 'Raid maintains the momentum. Crosses 50 cr mark. Is eyeing an impressive Week 1 total. Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr. Total: 53.03 cr. " The film is currently the fourth highest grosser of the year after 'Padmaavat', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'PadMan'.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Sulagna Panigrahi and Pushpa Joshi in prominent roles. The film is directed by Rajkumar Gupta, of No One Killed Jessica fame. The film is based on true events which occurred in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired by real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the '80s and 90's.

Taran Adarsh had earlier mentioned that the Ajay Devgn starrer might make a collection of Rs 64 crore in one week. We now have to wait and watch how the Raid fares in the days to come.

