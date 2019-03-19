Rainbow-hued laughs with comedian Navin Noronha at Khar
An engineering graduate, Navin Noronha is also an openly gay stand-up comedian, who uses his humour to acquaint people with the struggles of the LGBTQ community. Watch him at his comedy special, The Good Child, which covers humorous takes on what it's like to grow up queer in India. From stories about coming out and online dating, to tackling family and gay relationships, Noronha will cover it all.
ON March 22, 8.30 pm
AT The Habitat, Khar West
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 250
