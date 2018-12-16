Rajnath Singh meets Jammu and Kashmir school children

national

The group of 244 students from Classes 1 to 12, including 46 girls, representing all 22 districts of the state, and escorted by 23 teachers, are on a 10-day visit to Delhi and Lucknow

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met a group of school children from Jammu and Kashmir under the youth exchange programme ‘Watan ko Jano.

The group of 244 students from Classes 1 to 12, including 46 girls, representing all 22 districts of the state, and escorted by 23 teachers, are on a 10-day visit to Delhi and Lucknow.

Addressing the children, Rajnath Singh said India is a unique country where people of all major religions of the world live in harmony. There is no other such tolerant society anywhere, he noted.

The Minister said all sects of Islam are present in India, something not even an Islamic nation can boast of.

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has been organising this programme to give exposure to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir about the cultural and socio-economic development taking place in other parts of the country.

Youth and children hit by militancy and from weaker sections of the society have been identified for the purpose.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates