Rakul Preet Singh says she's a 'beachy kinda girl' as she enjoys the blue waters of Maldives

Right from Taapsee Pannu to Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria to Mouni Roy, countless Bollywood celebrities made the most of the easing up of lockdown restrictions and travelled to the Maldives on holiday. Recently, De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh also visited the island nation and shared a few photos from the gorgeous locale.

Tallking about the blue waters and sunny climes of Maldives, Rakul Preet shared a photo of herself chilling on a chair swing. Check out the photo below:

Rakul also experienced the underwater world and seemed quite amazed by it. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "Sink beneath the surface to be truly free. experiencing the underwater world is pure bliss! Makes me wonder how beautiful 3/4th of the planet is and how little we know about it."

Then came a stunning bikini picture that made Rakul Preet Singh look all kinds of fabulous! She captioned the picture: "I'm just a beachy kinda girl #vacayvibes #waterbaby"

Rakul Preet Singh seems to have gone on vacation with her family. Sharing a picture with them, she wrote, "Where life begins and love never ends !! FAMILY @amanpreetoffl #besttimes #vacayvibes and now workmode"

Looks like it was Rakul's parents' 31st wedding anniversary, and the family brought in the special day in the Maldives! The actress shared a few photos from the celebration, and of her parents jiving in the sand surrounded by candles.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot.

