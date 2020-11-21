Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives diaries: Actress gets temperature soaring in a bikini

Maldives seems to be the favourite holiday destination for celebrities now. A few days back, we saw Angad Bed-Neha Dhupia and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar chilling on the island nation's lovely beaches. After they left, Tara Sutaria was seen with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar soaking up the sun.

Rakul Preet Singh has now joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have flown to the Maldives in the last few months to enjoy a nice getaway. Rakul painted her Instagram profile with adorable pictures from her dream destination. In the picture shared by Rakul, we can see the actress stretching herself on the beach donning a bikini. "And getting my dose of vitamin D by the sea. #nevermissaworkout #vacayvibes (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

Before this, the actress had shared another sizzling picture from her sojourn. Dressed in a black one-piece bikini, Rakul looks chic in this picture. "Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Rakul looks beautiful in these pictures, doesn't she?

A few months ago, Rakul in an interview had spilled the beans on how her parents were more comfortable with her wearing a bikini than she was. She said, "My mom and my dad were more comfortable than I was with the idea of wearing a bikini. In fact, when we were going to shop for the bikinis, my dad kept telling us to buy vibrant coloured bikinis and not the dull ones." And did you know Rakul's mother was the one who asked her to wear a bikini when she was preparing for her Miss India contest?

Rini Singh, her mother, who was also a part of the interview, spilled the beans and said, "I kept telling her that you need to wear a bikini for Miss India. She said she was not prepared for that. But I was confident. I said, 'You'll prepare for it, isme kya hai?' Well, this is truly a candid confession from the mother-daughter duo!

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen Inder Kumar's Thank God. The film also features Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. The film is about a couple of goodnatured, goofy men who are out to reform society, and their hilarious adventures. Singh is also doing a romantic film with Arjun Kapoor that is being produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani.

