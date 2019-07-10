Ram Kapoor shares before and after pictures, and they are going viral

television

After sharing a glimpse of his fit transformation, Ram Kapoor shared before and after pictures, and netizens can't stop praising the actor

Ram Kapoor/picture courtesy: Ram Kapoor's Instagram account

Ram Kapoor, the actor who hasn't made appeared on television for quite some time now, is super active on social media. From sharing his daily routine through posts, to keep the fans updated with his whereabouts, Ram Kapoor updates the audience. A few days ago, Ram Kapoor shocked everyone by sharing his elevator selfie, which showed how fit and fab he has become.

The actor shared a picture on his Instagram account after a hiatus and looks unrecognisable. The actor wrote: "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) onJul 7, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

Well, this wasn't enough to shock us all, the actor also shared his before and after pictures, which has taken the internet by storm.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) onJul 9, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor's drastic transformation has left his fans startled, In fact, some of his fans also wrote how they miss chubby Ram. In the picture shared on social media by Ram Kapoor, he looks much leaner than he has over the past few years. It is obvious that the actor has no inhibition in going grey either.

Also Read: Ram Kapoor looks unrecognisable after this drastic transformation

Kapoor was last seen in the web show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, opposite Sakshi Tanwar. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor appeared in minor roles in two films in 2010. The first was the commercially successful Karthik Calling Karthik, with Kapoor playing the role of Kamath. The second, Udaan, was a critically acclaimed and award-winning film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and was produced by Anurag Kashyap. He has also appeared in Bollywood movies Agent Vinod (2012), Student Of The Year (2013), Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) and Humshakals (2014).

Also Read: It took three days for Ekta Kapoor to shot the kissing scene between Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates