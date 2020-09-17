Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia says 'sorry' to her late mother: I have lost the moment, feel sick in the stomach

Remember Dipika Chikhlia? She rose to fame after playing Sita's role in the cult historical show Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar in the late '80s. The actress recently lost her mother and has now shared an emotional post about their time together and a lost opportunity. She penned an emotional note apologising to her late mother about not being able to give her a bag that she wanted. Dipika's mother passed away on Saturday.

In her post, Dipika shared the story of a bag that her mom wanted from her. She wrote, 'My mum liked one of my bags, so I asked her to take it and use it. She found the bag a little dirty so wanted to wash it with detergent. I told her mum this is a branded bag you can’t, I will get it cleaned at a service centre meantime use it ... my daughters called my mum Aaji. They both thought it was cute that she wants to wash the bag.'

She added, 'Cutting the story short ..she didn't take it ....last month I opened my cupboard and saw the bag remembered the incident, made a quick mental note to just let her have it ..the bag is not more important then her ...but now I have lost the moment and feel sick in the stomach looking at the bag. I missed the moment ...life is so filled with such moments that we miss . Sorry mum (sic)".

On Saturday, the actress mourned the loss of her mother and wrote a note accompanied by a picture of her mom. "In loving memory of Alkaben Rajeshbhai Chikhlia. She left a trail of joy and laughter everywhere she went. Finding happiness in even the smallest things in life. When she smiled, we would all smile. She would play with the youngest and tickle the brains of the wisest. A strong Independent woman, light years ahead of her time, she gave us wisdom to lead our lives with strength and inspired us to live our lives to the fullest."

"She always saw the brightest side even on a rainy day, Let's remember her for always bringing a smile to our faces and cherish the memories we've created together.Let us all keep her in our prayers (sic)," she captioned the picture.

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years. The show boasts of a talented ensemble comprising of Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Goddess Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi played Ravana.

Such was the legacy of the Ramayan that they all got a call from the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and he personally wanted to meet the team and facilitate them.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the show was re-telecasted on Doordarshan. The show managed to break the viewership records.

