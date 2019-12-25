Rana Daggubati: Want to bring our culture alive in digital world

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If you're a '90s kid who grew up on a steady diet of Tinkle comics, Rana Daggubati's upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi, may pique your interest. Turns out, the actor — who has a stake in Amar Chitra Katha — has woven in the popular character, Kalia The Crow, in the narrative of the social drama.

"Tinkle has an association with Haathi Mere Saathi. The film includes the elephants in the Big Baan [the forest that has its origin in the] Shikari Shambu franchise, and Kalia The Crow. So, we have encouraged the crossover of these characters from the comic book to the film," he says.

A self-confessed comic book geek who devoured copies of Amar Chitra Katha, the actor hopes to revive the charm of the lost culture among the youth. "The idea is to bring our culture alive in the digital world. We have set up Amar Chitra Katha learning centre in Hyderabad. I'm also in talks with people who develop augmented reality [games] and theme parks to see how we can take [the idea] further."

